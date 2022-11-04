Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The second PTM for classes I to XII for the session 2022-23 was conducted at HAPS. The main purpose of the meeting was to create a common platform, where teachers and parents could come together to discuss and enrich the students’ educational experiences and various other issues regarding students’ all round development. During this parent-teacher meeting a 'career counselling-cum-college admission session' was also organised for the parents of students of classes XI and XII. It was organised in collaboration with Wonder School Chandigarh. More than 120 parents were apprised of the various career and college options for their wards after completion of Class XII.
