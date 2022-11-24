Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The second Annual Function- 'Abhivyakti' for classes III, VII and XI was celebrated with gusto. Anil Kumar Mankotia, Tehsildar, Hamirpur Sadar, was the chief guest. The event commenced with the welcome speech by Principal Naina Lakhanpal. It was followed by the reading of the annual report and prize distribution. Students mesmerised everyone with their perfect dance moves. The function concluded with the vote of thanks and the National Anthem. The school management congratulated everyone for the smooth conduct of the event.
