Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

An audit, on the basis of best practices of waste management, air and food energy, was conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, wherein the school was adjudged as a ‘Resource Efficient School’ and hence accredited with Green School Certificate. On behalf of the school, Manju Thakur, Head, Eco Club, HAPS, received the certificate from Sunita Narain, Director, CSE, in a gala ceremony held at CSE Convention Centre in New Delhi on February 21. Nupur Thakur, Class VIII student, also participated in a ‘Solar Workshop’ conducted at Digital Studio of CSE Convention Centre and she was also awarded with the participation certificate by Souparno Banerjee, Senior Director, CSE. The management of the school congratulated Manju Thakur and Nupur Thakur in a special morning assembly for the achievement.
