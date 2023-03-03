Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

Saksham Vyas of Class VIII bagged a silver medal in skiing in the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games concluded at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. About 1,500 participants across the nation participated in different games. The school management congratulated Saksham for his achievement.
