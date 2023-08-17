Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The school launched 'Cyber Wellness Challenge' as part of its SEVA value programme. Throughout August, students and teachers will actively participate in various activities to raise awareness about cyber security. Mridula, the Head of IT Dept., unveiled the programme during the morning assembly. Raghu Pandey, an expert in Digital Citizenship & Internet Maturity, addressed and inspired everyone as a special invitee. The initiative aims to create a safer and more responsible digital community. One of the highlights of the event was an informative presentation on cyber safety, including topics such as IPR Copyright, Trademark, Patent, and Trade secret by HAPS alumna and Cyber Laws expert Divya Samriti. HAPS Director Pankaj Lakhanpal, the school’s Academic Principal, Dr. Himanshu Sharma, too, joined the sessions and appreciated the HAPS team wished for the success of this initiative.