Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The school celebrated its Annual Day-II, drawing in a large audience of parents and guardians. The event commenced with a lively orchestra and melodious songs. The chief guest, Vaishali Sharma, Block Development Officer, Karsog, was accorded a dignified guard of honour by the NCC wing of the school. Principal Naina Lakhanpal delivered the welcome speech. Meritorious students were honoured during the prize distribution. The cultural extravaganza unfolded with a mesmerising devotional dance performance by senior girls. Junior students added a touch of Bollywood flair with an international-themed performance, infusing the day with youthful energy and creativity. The event reached its pinnacle with a spectacular sports-themed presentation, where students brought to life various sporting moments with an epic portrayal.