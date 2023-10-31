Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The school celebrated its annual day. The festivities began with a captivating orchestral mash-up that set the tone for the day filled with cultural entertainment. The guest of honour, Dr Hari Mohan Sharma, MS, Orthopaedics, IGMC, Shimla, was given the guard of honour by NCC cadets of the school. The event began with a welcome speech by Principal Naina Lakhanpal, followed by the auspicious lighting of the lamp. The programme featured a diverse range of activities, including the presentation of the school’s annual report, ceremony to recognise and award meritorious students, riveting performance of ‘Tridev’ by Class IX girls and an international dance presentation by Class IV students. A skit and vibrant folk show by Class VIII and IX studnts enthralled the audience. An energetic UV act stole the show.

#Shimla