Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, celebrates Teacher’s Day

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. Prior to the morning assembly, students warmly welcomed their beloved teachers with a traditional tilak ceremony symbolising their deep respect towards them. Dr Himanshu Sharma, Principal (Academics) in her speech emphasised on the indispensable role teachers play in moulding young minds. The assembly resonated with the soul-stirring recitation of ‘shlokas’, underscoring the significance of ‘Gurus’ in our lives. Students poured their hearts out in a captivating dance performance, a touching tribute that concluded with heartfelt gestures of appreciation.