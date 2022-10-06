Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur

Students of HAPS paid a wonderful tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries earlier this week. To mark the day, students of different grades of the school recited Bapu’s favourite bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and ‘Baapu ki baton ka saar’ in the school. A PPT related to the life of both prominent personalities was also shown to the students by their respective teachers in their classes. Besides this, students also participated and performed in a patriotic dance performance and gave a message of wisdom, truthfulness and non-violence.
