Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur

A two-day innovation fair was organised at the school. As many as 110 students from classes VI to XII participated in the event. Students demonstrated excellent innovative skills and prepared automatic hand sanitiser, patient health monitoring system, smart home, firefighting robot, colour sorter robot, voice-controlled wheel chair and various autonomous and manual robots etc.
By using various programming languages like Scratch, Jscript, Mine Craft and Python students also created websites, various AI projects, digital clock, three types of viruses and games etc. Students also prepared various models and charts on latest trend in technology along with computer hardware demonstration.
