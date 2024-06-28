Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur

The school celebrated International Yoga Day. The event witnessed spirited participation of 445 individuals, including teachers, students from senior and junior wings and HAPS staff members. Jimmy Thakur from the Sports Department provided valuable insights into different yoga asanas and their profound physical and mental advantages. The students diligently practiced several asanas, including the surya namaskar, amid the melodious chanting of mantras. Principal Naina Lakhanpal and Principal (Academics) Dr Himanshu Sharma applauded the sports department for their dedicated efforts in organising the significant event.

