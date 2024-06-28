Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur

The school celebrated International Yoga Day. The event witnessed spirited participation of 445 individuals, including teachers, students from senior and junior wings and HAPS staff members. Jimmy Thakur from the Sports Department provided valuable insights into different yoga asanas and their profound physical and mental advantages. The students diligently practiced several asanas, including the surya namaskar, amid the melodious chanting of mantras. Principal Naina Lakhanpal and Principal (Academics) Dr Himanshu Sharma applauded the sports department for their dedicated efforts in organising the significant event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January...
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources
Aviation minister visits collapse site
Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls
Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on