Him Academy School, Hiranagar

The District Hamirpur Athletics Association organised a district-level athletics meet on the synthetic track. In the meet, the athletes of the school won three gold medals, four silver medals and four bronze medals under the guidance and training of Reenu Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Birbal Kumar. Akshira Sharma won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter relay race, Suryansh Dadhwal won two gold medals in the 600 meter race and 60 meter race, Akshira Sharma won a silver medal in the 100 meter race, Yashika Thakur won a silver medal in the 4×100 meter relay race, Prakul Sharma won a silver medal in the 600 meter race, Aavyan Sharma won a silver medal in the standing broad jump, Yashika won a bronze medal in the 100 meter race, Yeshveen Khan won a bronze medal in the standing broad jump, Anvi won a bronze medal in the standing broad jump and Suryansh Sharma won a bronze medal in the 30 meter running. Principal Vineeta Gupta welcomed the athletes on the school campus and congratulated them for their performances.