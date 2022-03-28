Himachal to have ethnobotanical park

Shimla, March 28

Himachal Pradesh's first ethnobotanical park that aims to conserve endangered and vulnerable flora species in the lower Shiwaliks is being set up on 26 hectares in Bangana subdivision of Una District, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said on Monday.

The construction work in the park, started in February, will be completed by August.

The ethnobotanical park, being developed by the Forest Department in assistance with the Rural Development Department and the Tourism Department with an outlay of Rs 8 crore, is located close to the Govind Sagar lake to the common man about floristic biodiversity of the region.

The park will be home to 150 rare varieties of plants and trees, spread across two blocks, many of them acquired from nurseries, Kanwar said.

One block will be set up adjacent to the lake to attract migratory birds and facilitate bird photographers and bird watchers. Another block will have a six-eight long eco trail, comprising forest observation posts.

"The second block of the park is naturally endowed with plant species. The idea behind developing this is to learn while walking. All the species present here will be having signages, depicting brief information about plants," said the Minister.

A modern nursery is planned for promoting and raising species found in lower Shiwaliks with focus on native species. Nursery raising techniques for native species would be documented.

The forest observation posts are planned at strategic locations from where one can feel the wilderness. "This would be an asset for bird watchers and nature lovers," Kanwar said.

The main developmental activities will be undertaken in two hectares of visitors' zone that comprises wooden bridges, a cafe, a souvenir shop, wooden houses, gazebos, among others.

The district administration has allotted Rs 4 crore to the park. Rainwater harvesting structures will be constructed to create water bodies.

There are 10 sections at the park based on the category of plants. Among these, the laser area, night garden and the butterfly park are expected to attract tourists, while the greenhouse and Ayurveda garden will be the venue for botanical knowledge sharing. IANS