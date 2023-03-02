Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat

The school bid a fond farewell to the outgoing Class XII students. Students and staff invoked the blessings of Goddess Saraswati by chanting mantras. The programme commenced with the welcome address by school Principal Premlata Dogra. Many fun-filled activities were organised by the students of Class XI for their seniors. School Chairman BR Rana, in his address, shared mantras of success with students and urged them to inculcate moral values to be successful in life. Vaibhav and Sakshi won the “Mr Himalayan” and “Miss Himalayan” title, respectively, Sujal and Nandini won the title of “Mr Personality” and “Miss Personality”, respectively, whereas Aakash and Pranjal won the title of “Mr Punctual” and “Miss Punctual”, respectively.