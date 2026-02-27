Himalyan school secures first position in English Olympiad

Students of Himalyan Public Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, secured the first position in the entire state in the English Olympiad examination conducted by SilverZone Olympiad Foundation. The examination was conducted in October last during the current academic session, in which students from classes I to XII participated. A total of nine students from the school secured the first position at the state level. The state toppers were awarded the Medal of Excellence (Gold). Director Anurag Gupta, and Principal Sapna Dogra congratulated and honoured the winners, appreciating their hard work, dedication, and commitment.

