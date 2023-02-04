Himansh Vij bags bronze in rifle event

Himansh Vij, a student of Class V has won laurels for MRIS, Mohali by winning bronze in Salvo Cup Rifle Competition under-12 category. The competition was held at DAV College, Chandigarh from January 27-29. Himansh’s hard work, perseverance and dedication to the game is truly commendable and it is precisely this which makes him an example for his peers to follow.
