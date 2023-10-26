Hindi declamation contest at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

The school organised a Hindi declamation contest at its auditorium. The competition was organised to encourage the students to express their thoughts, ideas, and emotions in Hindi. Participants from all houses took to the stage with confidence, each delivering a well-prepared speech on diverse topics ranging from social issues to historical events. The contestants captivated the audience with their articulate delivery, impeccable pronunciation, and impactful expressions, showcasing their deep understanding of the language and its nuances. After an intense round of speeches, Yash Chauhan from Sam House emerged as the winner of the competition. Krishna Kanhaiya and Jayansh Tomar secured the second and third position, respectively, with their compelling speeches. Principal, Dinesh Kumar expressed delight at the high level of proficiency displayed by the participants.