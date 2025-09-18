DT
PT
Hindi Diwas celebrated

Hindi Diwas celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, celebrated Hindi Diwas. To mark the occasion, a special morning assembly was organised on the school premises, highlighting the importance of Hindi as our national language and its role in uniting the nation. The programme began with a prayer followed by students presenting inspiring speeches and heartfelt poems in Hindi, showcasing the beauty and richness of the language. Their performances reflected deep respect for our linguistic heritage and encouraged everyone to preserve and promote Hindi in everyday life. Chairman Sanjay Gupta shared his message with the students: “Hindi is not just a language but a medium that connects us to our roots, culture, and traditions. It is our responsibility to value and use our national language with pride. I congratulate all students and staff for making this celebration meaningful.” Principal Anitha R also addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of Hindi in education and communication. She said: “Celebrating Hindi Diwas reminds us that language is the carrier of knowledge and culture. Our students must embrace Hindi with confidence while also respecting all languages. Today’s performances were a wonderful reflection of our students’ talent and love for the language.” The event concluded with the national anthem, leaving the audience inspired to uphold the pride of Hindi in their daily lives.

