Hindi Diwas celebrated

BKM Vishwas School, Sector 9, Panchkula, celebrated Hindi Diwas. Students expressed their love and respect for the Hindi language through various activities. Students highlighted the richness and importance of the Hindi language by presenting poems, speeches, Hindi writings, couplets and cultural presentations. Through their presentations, the children conveyed the message that Hindi is not only a language but also an integral part of Indian culture, emotions and identity. Director of the school Sadhvi Neelima Biswas, and the Principal motivated the students about the importance of the Hindi language and said everyone should respect their mother tongue and contribute to its preservation and promotion. The objective of the programme was to inculcate a sense of love, pride and respect for Hindi among students and to connect them with their language and culture.

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