Hindi Diwas celebrated

On Hindi Diwas, students of DAV Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 8, Panchkula, presented a beautiful glimpse of the richness and expressive power of Hindi through poetry, speeches, recitations and drama. The presentations included: Class III-B: Avirat — verses by Kabir; Class V: Girisha — verses by Meerabai; Jeevika — importance of Hindi Diwas. Class VI-A: Pragati — verses by Mahadevi Verma; Class VIII-C: Ishanvi and Aarohi Sharma — poem recitation; Class VIII-C: Alisha, Kusumanjali, Amitesh, Chhavi, Vaishnavi, Piyanshi, Nikunj and Jayanshu Kalia — drama performance; Class X-C: Aditi — poem recitation; and Class VIII-B: Chaitanya — speech. These young voices proved that Hindi is not just our language, but a vibrant world of imagination, culture and emotions.

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