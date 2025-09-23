Hindi Diwas celebrated at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Students organised a special assembly to highlight the significance of Hindi to encourage everyone towards valuing Hindi as a uniting force in the nation. The assembly began with a morning prayer, followed by a thought for the day setting the tone for the remainder of the programme. A humorous Hindi Poem Recitation encouraged joy, creativity and expression in our mother tongue. This was followed by a melodious rendition of a Hindi song by the young students of Class I which mesmerised the audience. An inspiring speech emphasising the importance of Hindi in uniting diverse cultures and its role in education and communication was delivered to the young audience by their Hindi educator. The assembly concluded with an address by the Principal Inderpreet Kaur, emphasising the importance of Hindi as one of the official languages of India and to foster a sense of pride among students regarding their linguistic and cultural identity. The event culminated with the National Anthem, reinforcing the sense of national pride and responsibility towards creating a peaceful world.

