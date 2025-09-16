Hindi Diwas organised

The purpose of organising Hindi Diwas is to explain the importance of Hindi and increase awareness about Hindi among students. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, students of BKM Vishvas School, Panchkula, recited poems, stories, etc. on the subject of Hindi. The students displayed their interest and dedication towards the Hindi language. In the speech given by the teacher, the children were told that Hindi is not only our mother tongue but also our cultural heritage. We should become proficient not only in speaking Hindi, but also in reading and writing it. It is the responsibility of all of us to take our language forward and present it on the world stage.

Advertisement