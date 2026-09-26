Hindi Diwas celebrated

Hindi Diwas was celebrated with a series of engaging activities for students of classes I to V at PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, encouraging love for the Hindi language while enhancing creativity, confidence, pronunciation and communication skills. Class I students participated in a handwriting competition, focusing on neat and beautiful writing. Class II students showcased their fluency and pronunciation in a Hindi reading competition using passages from Kalpmanika. Class III students took part in a Hindi dictation activity and learnt new words and their meanings. Students of classes IV and V participated in a poem recitation competition on themes highlighting the importance and pride of the Hindi language.

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