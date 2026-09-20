Hindi Fortnight inaugurated at DAV Public School, Pandoh

Hindi Fortnight was inaugurated at DAV Public School, BSL (P), Pandoh. With the objective of developing love, interest and respect for the Hindi language among students, various activities and competitions are being organised for students of UKG and classes I and II. On the first day, a handwriting competition was organised, in which students showcased beautiful, neat and clear handwriting. During the fortnight, various activities such as poetry recitation, creative writing, vocabulary exercises, slogan writing, reading and other creative activities will be conducted according to the students’ levels. Principal Vandana Kapoor encouraged the students and inspired them to learn Hindi with love and respect, use the language as much as possible, and develop a sense of pride in their mother tongue. The inauguration of Hindi Fortnight proved to be a creative, informative and enjoyable experience for the students.

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