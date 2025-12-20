DT
Home / The School Tribune / Hindi Hasya Kavita Competition organised

Hindi Hasya Kavita Competition organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a vibrant Hindi Hasya Kavita House-wise Competition for classes I to V. The event filled the campus with cheer as young students recited humorous poems with confidence, clarity, and expressive gestures. The competition aimed to polish students’ public-speaking skills, enhance love for Hindi literature, and build stage confidence through humour. Participants from all houses displayed remarkable enthusiasm and creativity, making the event truly memorable. Each performance reflected excellent comic timing and natural expression. The principal and judges appreciated all participants, and encouraged them to continue exploring the creative world of poetry and performance.

