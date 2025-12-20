Hindi Hasya Kavita Competition organised

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a vibrant Hindi Hasya Kavita House-wise Competition for classes I to V. The event filled the campus with cheer as young students recited humorous poems with confidence, clarity, and expressive gestures. The competition aimed to polish students’ public-speaking skills, enhance love for Hindi literature, and build stage confidence through humour. Participants from all houses displayed remarkable enthusiasm and creativity, making the event truly memorable. Each performance reflected excellent comic timing and natural expression. The principal and judges appreciated all participants, and encouraged them to continue exploring the creative world of poetry and performance.

Advertisement