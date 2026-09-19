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Home / The School Tribune / Hindi Pakhwada inaugurated

Hindi Pakhwada inaugurated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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On Hindi Diwas, Hindi Pakhwada was inaugurated at DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi. The fortnight-long celebration will run from September 14 to September 28. The fortnight commenced with Principal KS Guleria lighting the ceremonial lamp. He congratulated the teachers of the Hindi Department and directed all departments of the school to conduct the prayer meeting as well as academic and administrative activities in the official language, Hindi, during the period so that the promotion of the language could be accelerated. Giving details about the celebrations, Sharmila, Head of the Hindi Language Department, said various competitions would be organised during the fortnight to develop students’ interest in Hindi. These include a word tree for Sections A and B of Class VI, Hindi slogan writing for Sections C and D, synonym puzzle for Sections A and B of Class VI, idiom pictorial activity for Sections C and D, ‘Meri Hindi Mera Samachar’ for all sections of Class VIII and Hindi literature timeline competition for all sections of Class IX. Students will also get an opportunity to showcase their talent through activities such as a speech competition, Hindi Antakshari and Hindi poetry recitation. During the programme, Principal KS Guleria, along with teachers Sangeeta, Parul, Sharmila, Madhavi, Sunil Kumar, Harsh, Meenakshi, Dimple and Sanskrit Acharya Bhawani Singh Negi from the Hindi Department, as well as other teachers of the school, were present.

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