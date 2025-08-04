Hindi quiz at Hindi Department of the Akal Academy

The Hindi Department of the Akal Academy, Holi Barara, organised a Hindi quiz and Vaad-Vivad Pratiyogita (debate competition. The event aimed to enhance students’ knowledge of the Hindi language and develop their public speaking, logical reasoning, and debating skills. Students from all houses actively took part in both quiz and debate rounds, showcasing their talent and confidence. After an exciting and competitive session, Abhay House secured the first position, while Ajay House claimed the second position in the overall results.

