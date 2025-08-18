DT
Hindi quiz competition organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Montfort School, Roorkee, hosted an engaging Hindi quiz competition for students of classes III to V. The primary aim of the event was to promote interest in the Hindi language, sharpen grammar skills, and cultivate values like team spirit and healthy competition. The quiz was conducted in a written format, lasting 30 minutes, and was based on the students’ half-yearly Hindi grammar syllabus. Each participant was given a separate question sheet, with all instructions and content provided in Hindi. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the students, showcasing their growing confidence and respect for their mother tongue. Their active involvement reflected a sincere effort to enhance language proficiency while embracing the joy of learning.

