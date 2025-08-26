Hindi speech competition organised

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, organised a Hindi speech competition. Students from Grade VI to IX showcased their oratory skills and confidence on stage. The young participants impressed the audience and judges with their inspiring speeches, focusing on a wide range of contemporary and motivational topics. The event concluded with the announcement of winners, who were honoured with certificates of achievement for their outstanding performances. Chairman Sanjay Gupta conveyed his best wishes to all participants. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan appreciated the collective efforts of students and teachers.

