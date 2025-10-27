Hindi workshop held for teachers

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, hosted a two-day Hindi workshop for teachers, focusing on enhancing teaching skills and linguistic proficiency. Conducted by CBSE resource persons Vijay Kumar and Chander Parkash, the workshop covered effective lesson planning, activity-based learning and evaluation techniques aligned with NEP 2020 guidelines. Interactive sessions and practical demonstrations helped participants explore new strategies for engaging and student-centred Hindi teaching. Teachers from various CBSE-affiliated schools attended, actively participating and expressing gratitude to CBSE for the valuable learning opportunity. The workshop received high appreciation from participants.

Advertisement