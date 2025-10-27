DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Hindi workshop held for teachers

Hindi workshop held for teachers

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
68fdee25be156 13.Jainendra Public School Panchkula
Advertisement

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, hosted a two-day Hindi workshop for teachers, focusing on enhancing teaching skills and linguistic proficiency. Conducted by CBSE resource persons Vijay Kumar and Chander Parkash, the workshop covered effective lesson planning, activity-based learning and evaluation techniques aligned with NEP 2020 guidelines. Interactive sessions and practical demonstrations helped participants explore new strategies for engaging and student-centred Hindi teaching. Teachers from various CBSE-affiliated schools attended, actively participating and expressing gratitude to CBSE for the valuable learning opportunity. The workshop received high appreciation from participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts