DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / HOAG partners with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee to launch India’s first Ivy-Grade Summer School Programme

HOAG partners with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee to launch India’s first Ivy-Grade Summer School Programme

HOAG, India’s pioneering immersive summer school programme, has partnered with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT, Roorkee, to launch the country’s first Ivy-Grade Summer School Programme. The ground-breaking initiative is set to redefine summer schools in India, offering students aged 11-17 an unparalleled...
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

HOAG, India’s pioneering immersive summer school programme, has partnered with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT, Roorkee, to launch the country’s first Ivy-Grade Summer School Programme. The ground-breaking initiative is set to redefine summer schools in India, offering students aged 11-17 an unparalleled academic experience at par with the world’s leading summer programmes. For decades, Indian students aspiring for top-tier summer school experiences have had to look westward — enrolling in programmes at Ivy League universities and other esteemed global institutions. HOAG bridges this gap by bringing an elite, research-driven, and immersive academic experience to Indian shores. The programme is designed to blend rigorous academics with hands-on experiential learning, innovation-driven projects, and mentorship from some of the brightest minds in academia and industry. Manish Anand, Board Member and CEO of iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT, Roorkee, remarked, “Our partnership with HOAG brings an Ivy-Grade summer school experience to India. By combining academic excellence with HOAG’s innovative learning approach, we offer students a unique opportunity for immersive learning that bridges the gap between Indian and international standards to develop future leaders.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper