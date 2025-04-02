HOAG partners with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee to launch India’s first Ivy-Grade Summer School Programme

HOAG, India’s pioneering immersive summer school programme, has partnered with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT, Roorkee, to launch the country’s first Ivy-Grade Summer School Programme. The ground-breaking initiative is set to redefine summer schools in India, offering students aged 11-17 an unparalleled academic experience at par with the world’s leading summer programmes. For decades, Indian students aspiring for top-tier summer school experiences have had to look westward — enrolling in programmes at Ivy League universities and other esteemed global institutions. HOAG bridges this gap by bringing an elite, research-driven, and immersive academic experience to Indian shores. The programme is designed to blend rigorous academics with hands-on experiential learning, innovation-driven projects, and mentorship from some of the brightest minds in academia and industry. Manish Anand, Board Member and CEO of iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT, Roorkee, remarked, “Our partnership with HOAG brings an Ivy-Grade summer school experience to India. By combining academic excellence with HOAG’s innovative learning approach, we offer students a unique opportunity for immersive learning that bridges the gap between Indian and international standards to develop future leaders.”