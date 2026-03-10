DT
Home / The School Tribune / Holi celebrated

Holi celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:23 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy at Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur. The pre-primary wing of the school witnessed a vibrant and cheerful celebration filled with laughter, colours, music, and happiness. The tiny tots came dressed in colourful attire and participated in the celebrations with great excitement. The school organised a special Holi party where children played with organic colours and beautifully arranged flowers of different colours, promoting the message of a safe and eco-friendly Holi. The use of natural colours ensured that the celebration remained safe for the young learners while also spreading awareness about environmental responsibility. The campus echoed with joy as the little ones danced enthusiastically to lively Holi songs. Their smiling faces and cheerful giggles filled the atmosphere with positivity and festive spirit. Teachers guided the children throughout the celebration, making it a memorable and meaningful experience for them. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan extended her warm greetings and conveyed the message of love, unity, and harmony. She encouraged the students to celebrate festivals with care for nature and respect for others. Chairman of the school Sanjay Gupta shared his heartfelt wishes and emphasised the importance of celebrating traditional festivals while preserving cultural values and promoting safety.

