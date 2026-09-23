Holy Child School, Panchkula holds capacity building event

The school hosted the CBSE capacity building programme on Happy Classroom - Domain 3, bringing together educators from various CBSE-affiliated schools for a day of learning, collaboration and professional growth. The insightful sessions led by Sangita Kashyap and Kusum Lata explored the significance of joyful, inclusive and emotionally supportive classrooms. Through engaging activities, interactive discussions and practical strategies, educators discovered ways to nurture positive teacher-student relationships, foster emotional well-being and create learning spaces where every child feels valued and motivated. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Dr Parul Nagpal, who expressed gratitude to the CBSE, the resource persons, participating educators and the school management for its unwavering support in promoting continuous professional development and excellence in education.
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