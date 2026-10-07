Holy Child School, Panchkula, organises 'Numera Nova 2026'

Holy Child School, Panchkula, organised 'Numera Nova 2026', a vibrant science and mathematics exhibition. The exhibition provided a dynamic platform for young learners to explore, experiment, create, and demonstrate their understanding of scientific and mathematical concepts. The students presented a wide range of innovative models, working projects, and thought-provoking activities, transforming the exhibition space into a hub of curiosity and discovery. The enthusiastic participation of the students made the exhibition a celebration of learning beyond textbooks-where questions led to exploration, ideas took shape, and concepts came alive.

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