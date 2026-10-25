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Home / The School Tribune / Holy Child School, Panchkula

Holy Child School, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The school celebrated Dasehra with a vibrant and meaningful presentation highlighting the timeless message of the victory of good over evil. The celebration featured a captivating Ramayana presentation by teachers from kindergarten to Grade V. A thought-provoking presentation titled ‘The Evils in Us’, staged by Grade VIII students, added a deeper dimension to the celebration and reminded everyone that true victory lies in overcoming the Ravana within. The celebration conveyed the message that Dasehra is not merely about burning an effigy but also serves as a reminder to kindle the light of goodness within, choose righteousness over wrongdoing and allow values to guide our actions.

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