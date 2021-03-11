Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

To create awareness among students about the dire need to conserve soil, the school participated in 'Conscious Planet- Save the soil movement', a global effort supported by India's foreign ministry, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), many renowned influencers, corporates, and heads of states. The school extended its support by becoming a part of the Save Soil campaign, initiated by Isha foundation, run by Jaggi Sadhguru. Volunteers from Sadhguru’s team sensitised students about degradation of soil and what can be done to rejuvenate it. Director Anjna Vijay Seth, Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth and Astha Bhardwaj, wife of Aditya Bhardwaj, Deputy Director (Investigation), Amritsar, urged students to work for the conservation of soil.
