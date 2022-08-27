Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the school on Independence Day. LKG students dressed as soldiers holding flags in their hands. The students of Class VI showcased India’s achievements. Motivated by the Common Wealth Games, LKG students of Superkids@ Holy Heart showcased their enthusiasm for sports. Class III students came dressed as soldiers and freedom fighters. A play and a ‘nukkad natak’ were the other highlights of the programme. A choreography on the theme “Women empowerment”, a mime, enthralled the audience. The Tricolour was unfurled by Chairman Vijay Seth, Director Anjna Vijay Seth and Principals Vikram Seth and Shilpa Vikram Seth in the presence of staff members.