Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

In the Chaitanyautsav-2022, organised by the Iskcon Youth Forum, Amritsar, at Virsa Vihar, the school participated in various events and won the first position in Chaitanya dramatics, Meera singing, Balram extempore, Vaman essay writing, Radha Krishna Chitrakala painting, group dance and pot decoration. The students also won second position in extempore, painting and pot decoration competitions and third position in singing, essay writing and painting competitions in both the junior and senior categories. Owing to the top performances by Presidians, Holy Heart Presidency School bagged the overall trophy.