Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

Anjna Vijay Seth, Director of Holy Heart Schools, was awarded the 'Pride of Amritsar' award for her contribution to society as an educationist and social reformer by 'Pankaj and Preeti Dance Academy' at Art Gallery, Amritsar. A versatile leader, an accomplished educationist with a career span of 50 years, Anjna is a woman with tireless zeal. An efficient administrator, she has been appointed as a member of the complaint committee formed by the Office of Commissioner of Customs, Amritsar.