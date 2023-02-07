Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

The 30th National Children Science Congress, 2022-2023, was organised by the NCSTC, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, at SAL Education Campus and Science City, Ahmedabad. Approximately 640 projects were submitted by students from India and some Gulf countries. School students Arshbir Kaur and Jorawar Singh of Class XI brought laurels to the institute school as their project was adjudged as one of the "Most promising projects" with A+ grade. The winners also grabbed the opportunity of attending science talks, technical sessions and learning from reputed scientists and experts. Besides, students toured the city and visited the Statue of Unity, Planet Earth, Robotics Gallery, Aquatic Gallery and Nature Park in the Science City.
