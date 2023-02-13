Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

The students of Holy Heart Presidency have once again proved their mettle through sheer grit, determination and hard work by cracking the JEE-Main (Joint Entrance Examination - Main) 2023 (January session) conducted by the National Test Agency. Hitesh Khanna, Manya Kapoor and Garv Verma scored 99.34, 96.48 and 95.59 percentile, respectively. These students are now eligible to appear in JEE Advanced-2023.