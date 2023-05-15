Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

The school was victorious at World Scholars Cup, 2023, held at Learning Paths School, Mohali. The theme of World Scholars Cup 2023 was ‘Reconstructing the Past’. The Tournament of Champions included team debate, collaborative writing, scholars challenge and scholars’ bowl. The students of classes VI, VII, VIII and IX falling under junior category proved that the tough grind is the key to success. Team of Ekam Kaur, Ekamjot Kaur and Eeshanjit Singh made the school proud by bagging first position and winning trophy in Collaborative Writing while competing with over more than 20 schools. In addition to this Ekam Kaur, Ekamjot Kaur, Manveer kaur, Jaismeen kaur, Medha Aggarwal, Pawandeep Kaur, Dilpreet Kaur, Arshita Virk, Abhijot Kaur, Muskaanpreet Kaur, Abijot Singh, Sultan, Nishal, Eeshanjit Singh and Dhairya got 17 gold medals and 22 silver medals in various events held in the tournament. Ekam Kaur, a student of Class VII set the stage on fire by singing a song, ‘Dandelions by Ruth B’ in talent show. All the teams have been selected for the global round to be held abroad. The school authority acknowledged the Scholars' achievements and encouraged them to excel in global round.