Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

Arshita Virk, student of Class VI, has achieved remarkable success at the global round in the World Scholars Cup held in Bangkok. She competed against 3,500 children from over 45 countries and brought home three silver medals and qualification for the Tournament of Champions at Yale University, USA. She secured the 66th rank in the Scholars Challenge event, 177th rank in the Team Bowl event and bagged silver medal as a Ciar Scholar. During the event she also presented the rich culture of Punjab through a vibrant display of phulkaris, mehandi, Punjabi juttis, etc, at the Cultural Fair. The school is elated over the victory of its student.

