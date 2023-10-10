Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

Lavanya, a Class XII medical student of the school, has won the Albert Barrow Memorial All-India Inter-School Creative Writing Competition, 2023. Her exceptional writing prowess has earned her the coveted first rank at the national level. Lavanya’s essay, which was hailed as the “first best essay” in Category I, will be published by the council in a book with other top 10 best essays. In a glittering ceremony held at South City International School, Kolkata, Lavanya received an array of accolades befitting her remarkable achievement from Suraj Tamang, Assistant Secretary, CISCE, and Satabdi Bhattacharjee, Principal, South City International School, Kolkata. With a certificate of recognition in her hands, she proudly donned a 22 carat gold medal, symbolising her triumph and excellence in the competition. Additionally, she was honoured with a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5,000. The entire school management and faculty members congratulated Lavanya on her remarkable achievement. She has been awarded Rs 5,000 by the school.