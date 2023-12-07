Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

The 12th National Para Judo Championship organised by the Indian Blind and Para Judo Association and hosted by the school unfolded with great enthusiasm and spirit. As many as 280 players from different parts of the country participated. The inauguration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp in the presence of the Chief Guest Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, President of Chief Khalsa Dewan, MLA, Ex-Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Punjab and Guest of Honour Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge of Amritsar. The championship featured fierce competition among para-judokas from various parts of the country. The distinguished lineup of attendees which included chief guest Kawaljit Singh, IRS, Principal, Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar, along with his wife Satinderpal Kaur, Aditya Bhardwaj, Organiser and Vice President of Indian Blind and Para Judo Association, Guest of honour Dr Harnoor Dhillon, SDM, Majitha and Assistant Commissioner, Amritsar, gave away prizes to the winners. Team Haryana secured the 1st runner-up title, while Team Jammu and Kashmir emerged as overall winners.