Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

The school celebrated its annual function for classes Pre-nursery and Nursery woven around the theme "Panchang". The event was presided over by the Chief Guest, Dr Harnoor Dhillon, SDM Majitha and Assistant Commissioner (General) Amritsar. Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth delivered a welcome speech, setting the tone for an evening. The school choir presented a shabad. In the cultural programme, students depicted the rich diversity of Indian culture and festivals (Baisakhi, Diwali, Holi, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, Christmas, Lohri, Shivratri, etc.) associated with every month and mesmerised the audience. Director Vikram Seth appreciated and congratulated everyone involved in making the event a success.
