Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar, achieves 100% result

The school secured an impeccable 100% pass rate in the ICSE and ISC Board Examinations for the academic year 2024–25. In the ISC examinations, 230 students undertook the challenge, and their stellar performance speaks volumes. In the non-medical stream, Daljit Kaur emerged as the school topper with an aggregate of 96%. Gurshaan with 95.5% and Kamalnoor with 94.75% secured the second and third positions, respectively. In the medical stream, Abhinoor Kaur outshone her peers with a remarkable score of 97%, clinching the top rank. Jasmeen Kaur and Simarjot Kaur secured the second and third positions with impressive scores of 96.25% and 95.5%, respectively. In the commerce stream, Anmolpreet Kaur distinguished herself by securing the first position with an outstanding 95.25%. Gurleen Kaur and Preet Kaur followed with praiseworthy scores of 94.25% and 93.75%, respectively. The ICSE cohort of 326 students also delivered an impeccable performance, achieving a 100% pass percentage. Shreya led the batch with a phenomenal 97.2%, followed by Medha Aggarwal with 97% and Eknoor Singh with 96.4%, securing the second and third ranks, respectively.