Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar, holds annual day function

The annual day function was organised under the theme ‘Pancha Tatva: The Five Elements’. Om Prakash Soni, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, was the chief guest. Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth in her welcome address highlighted the significance of the chosen theme and the need for collective awareness and responsibility towards the environment. A captivating virtual journey through the school’s campus was presented through a meticulously crafted audio-visual presentation, showcasing the various academic, sports, and extracurricular facilities at the schools. The cultural programme, featuring dance, music and drama performances by students of Class I, attired in myriad hues, creatively conveyed the message of environmental consciousness and the responsible use of the five elements. The school’s Director Vikram Seth expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the event, including students, staff, parents and guests.
