Holy Mary School, Banur, organises 'cooking without flame' competition

Holy Mary School, Banur, organised a vibrant 'Cooking without Flame' competition to inspire students to embrace healthy eating and explore their culinary talents. The event provided a platform for young learners to prepare innovative and nutritious dishes without using fire or heating appliances. The students presented an impressive variety of dishes made from fresh fruits, vegetables, salads, sandwiches and other healthy ingredients. Their creative presentations reflected originality, imagination and an understanding of nutritious food choices. Beyond culinary creativity, the competition emphasised the significance of personal hygiene, teamwork, self-confidence and independence. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy applauded the participants for their sincere efforts and innovative ideas. She encouraged students to adopt healthy food habits and develop practical skills that contribute to their overall growth and well-being.
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