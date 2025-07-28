DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Holy Mary school excels in chess

Holy Mary school excels in chess

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Holy Mary's School, Banur, achieved a notable victory by securing the second position in the Rajpura Sahodaya Chess Interschool Competition's Under-14 Boys category. The competition, which saw participation from 12 schools across the region, showcased the exceptional skills of the school's young chess players. The winning team consisted of Ridamjot Singh (Class VI-C), Bhavesh Bhatt (Class VII-A), and Nakul Kaushik (Class VIII-C), who demonstrated remarkable focus and strategy throughout the closely contested matches. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated the team, presenting them with a trophy and certificates, and applauded their efforts and sportsmanship. The achievers were further honoured in the morning assembly, receiving a warm welcome and applause from the entire school.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts