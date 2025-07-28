Holy Mary school excels in chess

Holy Mary's School, Banur, achieved a notable victory by securing the second position in the Rajpura Sahodaya Chess Interschool Competition's Under-14 Boys category. The competition, which saw participation from 12 schools across the region, showcased the exceptional skills of the school's young chess players. The winning team consisted of Ridamjot Singh (Class VI-C), Bhavesh Bhatt (Class VII-A), and Nakul Kaushik (Class VIII-C), who demonstrated remarkable focus and strategy throughout the closely contested matches. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated the team, presenting them with a trophy and certificates, and applauded their efforts and sportsmanship. The achievers were further honoured in the morning assembly, receiving a warm welcome and applause from the entire school.

Advertisement